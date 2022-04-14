Abhishek Bachchan reacts to dad Amitabh Bachchan praising Dasvi on social media: 'When you have overemotional parents'

Abhishek Bachchan's latest release Dasvi has been earning good reviews and praise from the audience as well, since it released last Friday. The film is about a politician (Abhishek) who goes to jail and decides to finish his Class 10 there. And it's not just the audience who are praising him. Abhishek's father actor Amitabh Bachchan has been effusive in his praise for the film. In a recent fan interaction, Abhishek addressed Amitabh's praise and also revealed why he calls him bhaiyu on Twitter. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan hails Abhishek Bachchan, speaks on 'superiority of son over father' after Dasvi release

Speaking about the film on Wednesday on Netflix India's Twitter Space, Abhishek addressed how Amitabh has been promoting the film exhaustively on social media. The veteran actor has been sharing news stories, posters, and praises about the film and Abhishek's performance on his Twitter account since before the film's release. Often, Amitabh refers to Abhishek as 'bhaiyu' in these posts.

Talking about this nickname and the praise, Abhishek said, "This is what happens when you have overemotional parents. This Bhaiyu is my nickname that was coined by my sister. When she was younger, maybe she couldn't say bhaiya and that's why. But now my father has brought it to a public platform to sunna padega (will have to hear it)."

Amitabh has been quite open in his praise for Abhishek's performance in Dasvi. A few days ago, he had shared on his blog a screenshot of a tweet sharing an article that spoke about Abhishek's success on the OTT platform. The tweet read, "Top spot it is..Numero Uno @juniorbachchan." Sharing it, Amitabh wrote, "But before all of that comes the revelation that reveals the truth of many decades .. the superiority of the Son over the Father .. the biggest moment of pride that would bind any Father to his progeny."

this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan https://t.co/X0BqAzgDWL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2022

Abhishek added that people often troll Amitabh for praising his son so effusively but it doesn't deter him. He added, "Aise comments aate hain ki kamre me jaake bata dete sir (There are comments that you can go to his room and tell him). People dont know he is in Delhi shooting. It doesn't happen often we aren't together during the release of a film so maybe he is feeling that. Earlier, he used to worry that if he praises me, people will say it's biased. But this time, he said 'You are my son, I am your father and I will say what I feel'."

The actor admitted that at times, he is left spellbound with his father's feedback. "It feels weird because I don't know how to react," he said adding, "Because it doesnt happen that the great Amitabh Bachchan appreciates your work. I know he is my father but he doesn't praise anything easily. If he doesn't like anything, he will tell you that."

Dasvi, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON