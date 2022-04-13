Amitabh Bachchan hails Abhishek Bachchan, speaks on 'superiority of son over father' after Dasvi release

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father and does not shy away from publicly showering his son Abhishek Bachchan with appreciation for his work. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a snippet of a news article lauding Abhishek's acting skills. In the article, Abhishek has been credited with 'reigning the digital space' with his web series and movies. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan says he's now more famous than Amitabh Bachchan)

Sharing the post, Amitabh wrote, “Every father's dream .. !!! and for me a fulfilment !! So much pride and joy you have given me and all the viewers ..Just continue .. my prayers ever with you !! (folded hands and red flag emojis).” Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan commented with a hugging face and red heart emojis. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red heart emojis.

Taking to his blog too, Amitabh added a screenshot of a tweet sharing the same article. The tweet read, "Top spot it is..Numero Uno @juniorbachchan." Sharing it, Amitabh wrote, "But before all of that comes the revelation that reveals the truth of many decades .. the superiority of the Son over the Father .. the biggest moment of pride that would bind any Father to his progeny."

He also added, "So there .. and I see and repeat it everywhere .. within the mind and the nearest now .. for a Father it is the ultimate .. you can knock me down any number of times in the ring .. but if I am getting up within the count of 10 and knocking the opponent out cold .. that is victory.. beyond!!!"

After the release of Abhishek's film Dasvi, Amitabh has been all praises for his son's performance in the film. Recently, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, responding to a fan's tweet on rewatching Dasvi for Abhishek's ‘brilliance', "This shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan."

Earlier, after he recently praised Abhishek and called him his uttaradhikari (successor) while sharing the trailer of Abhishek's new film Dasvi, a social media user commented, "At the age of 80 when superstar isn't able to establish his son with his movies and acting. Now he wants us to believe that Abhishek is next Amitabh, which is just ridiculous." Responding to the user, Amitabh tweeted in Hindi, "T 4243 - Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do??"

Recently, when a fan shared a poster of Dasvi and tweeted, "After this movie, looking at @SrBachchan people will say, ‘See that man, he is @juniorbachchan’s father.' What a movie! #Dasvi (clapping emojis) What a class acting!" Abhishek replied, "Thank you for the compliment but…. Never! Baap, baap hota hai. Aur Rishte mein wo hamare (father will always be the father. And he is my father in relation)…. You know the rest."

Dasvi, starring Abhishek, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON