Abhishek Bachchan wishes daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her birthday: ‘My little Princess!'

Abhishek Bachchan wished his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 11th birthday via an Instagram post. He shared a solo smiling picture of hers and wrote a sweet message on Wednesday. Along with fans, many celebrity friends reacted to his post for his daughter. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai kisses her 'love, life' daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on 11th birthday, shares pic; fans call her 'mini Ash')

Abhishek shared a solo picture of Aaradhya. Aaradhya was all smiles as she posed for the camera. She wore a red jacket above a floral dress. She wore a matching big hairband too. She kept her hair loose and gave a cute smile in the photo.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest. (red heart emoji). Many celebrities extended warm wishes for the birthday girl. Actors Neetu Kapoor wrote, “God bless (pink and red heart emojis)", Neena Gupta commented, “Happy birthday Aaradhya", Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy happy birthday (cake emoji).” Fashion designer Sussanne Khan commented, “God bless loads of love.” Actors Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Birthday Darling Aaradhya - gods bless you little one” and Bobby Deol commented, “(loads of smiling face with red eyes emojis) Happy birthday birthday (hug emojis).”

Reacting to the post, one of Abhishek's fans wrote, “Happy birthday little (Aaradhya Bachchan).” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday little angel. Shine!” Other fan wrote, “Prettiest angel of this century.” Many fans extended warm wishes for little Aaradhya on her birthday.

Aishwarya Rai also wished her daughter Aaradhya on her 11th birthday with a picture and wrote, "My love… my life… I love you, my Aaradhya."

Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. After four years of their marriage, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek can be currently seen in season 2 of his web series Breathe Into the Shadows. It premiered on Prime Video last Wednesday. The show stars Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher alongside Nithya Menen and Navin Kasturia. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, where she essayed the role of role of Queen Nandini Devi. It received positive reviews and released in theatres across the globe in many languages such as Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

