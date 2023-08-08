Abhishek Bachchan upset over young actors' obsession with six-pack abs: 'Focus on your acting'

Abhishek Bachchan said it upsets him, when young actors focus on their physique instead of working on their acting skills. Abhishek was talking to Dainik Bhaskar, when he talked about their ‘obsession’, saying young actors must focus on diction and language instead. (Also read| Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek motivates demoralised Saiyami, Amitabh seen in cameo) Abhishek Bachchan says he may build his body if his role requires it, but is yet to come across such a role.

Abhishek Bachchan and body building

Asked if he ever thought of making six-pack abs for a film, Abhishek told the daily that he would do it if a role demands it. However, he added, "Jay Dixit (Abhishek's character in Dhoom) was a cop who had to be fit, but he was not the kind who'd take out his shirt and flaunt six-pack abs. I get upset when I see this obsession with six-pack abs. Look at Aamir Khan - he was so fit in Dhoom 3 and he looked fat in (a few portions of) Dangal. Young actors these days believe they can become actors just by getting six-pack abs. Bro, focus on your language... work on your acting skills. That is what makes actors, not (well-built) bodies."

Is there a Bholaa sequel?

Abhishek was also asked about any possibility of a sequel to Bholaa. He featured in a surprise cameo role as a villain in the film directed by Ajay Devgn. Ajay also starred in the titular role in the film. Abhishek said he did the film out of respect and love for Ajay, who is his neighbour and a friend. He added that only Ajay can confirm or deny a sequel to the film that was a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi.

About his next, Ghoomer

In his interview with the Hindi daily, Abhishek also spoke about his latest film - R Balki's Ghoomer. Abhishek said that Amitabh Bachchan plays a commentator in the film, however, they do not have any scenes together.

Saiyyami Kher also stars in Ghoomer alongside Abhishek and Amitabh. Abhishek essays the role of a coach, while Saiyyami is a paraplegic sportsperson in the film. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi and is all set for a theatrical release on August 18.

The first song from the film is out and is titled Ghoomer. Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi have sung the title song while Amit Trivedi has composed the music. The lyrics have been written by Kausar Munir.

