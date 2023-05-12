Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushboo Purohit: TV gave me the recognition every actor looks forward to

Actor Khushboo Purohit credits TV for giving her recognition and carving a path for her to get live shows and good projects. While she has acted in films, she believes that daily soaps gave her the recall value every actor looks forward to, and helped her as a performer. Purohit has completed the shoot for Manish Vatssalya?s film Hanak, and has several other projects in the pipeline.

Actor Khushboo Purohit has occasionally acted in films, but the actor feels TV has worked wonders for her. It carved a path for her to get live shows and good projects.

The Scotland (2019) actor says, “I’m a product of small screen, I started as contestant in Dance India Dance-1 way back in 2009, as a 15-year-old with my sister Bhavna. Since then, I have featured as Deepika Padukone’s friend in Ram Leela (2013) and had a song in Jai Gangaajal (2016). But it was daily soaps that gave me the recognition every actor looks forward to.”

Purohit’s debut film as lead did rounds at international film festivals. “Scotland won 68 international awards and was also in Oscars Contender List in 2020. It was released on OTT but could reach a limited audience only. Whereas TV serials I have worked in – Tara from Satara (2019), Dehleez (2016), Humari Sister Didi (2015) and more – gave me a recall value. As a performer (dancer) it had done a lot of good to me and fetched me work as well,” she says.

The actor has completed the shoot for Manish Vatssalya’s film Hanak based on Bikroo (Kanpur) gangster Vikas Dubey. “I play the leading lady in the film. Next it will be King of Mafias starring Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman followed by Scar with Adam Saini, Mohd Faiz (Superstar Singer 2 winner) and Sneha Ullal. There are two more projects, but I can’t disclose them till they are announced. Besides, live shows keep me busy. My sister managed to make a career as a choreographer, so with God’s grace life is good.”

