Adah Sharma’s mobile number leaked on social media: It shows the perverse mentality of the person

Adah Sharma is currently facing a harrowing time. Her contact number has been purposely leaked by an Instagram page, and the reason is her film The Kerala Files. Actor Adah Sharma’s film The Kerala Story has collected more than ₹ 200 crores at the box office.

Opening up about it, she says she realised the gravity of the situation when she was bombarded with thousands of calls and messages, many of them being threats.

“I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of the person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number.” She is now in the process of changing her contact number.

The 31-year-old adds that the person who leaked it is involved in other nefarious activities too. “The person who leaked it has been upto some other activities too for a long time which the cops have found out so me having to change my number is a small price to pay to have this person be behind bars,” she shares.

She agrees that it is because of her film, which touches upon ideological and religious conversion after radicalisation, that she has been targeted a lot. “I stand with my film which is against terrorism and speaks about how our national security is under threat and here is an example of a terrorist bullying on a small scale when he doesn’t get his way. When in a crisis you know who actually stands up for you and I have to say the people in India have really stood up. They were the ones to find the page of this person. The Kerala Story is exposing a terror nexus, their step by step plan. So of course it will anger those involved,” asserts Sharma.