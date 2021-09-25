Adarsh Gourav’s humbled with the work post The White Tiger

Life has surely changed for actor Adarsh Gaurav after the international acclaim for his performance in The White Tiger. The nuanced and layered portrayal of Balram has put him on the map and he has managed to garner the attention of directors and producers around the globe.

With international acclaim behind him, Adarsh says he is super excited and “equally humbled” with the kind of work that has come his way post the film. He says life has changed for him after the film and he is glad to be trusted with diverse projects and characters that are far different from his previous portrayals.

He adds, “I have definitely become busier. I am happy with the kind of work that has come my way. It has never been a better time for actors to be around. It is a positive change. I have been looking at scripts from all genres perhaps solely because of the international response of the film. For me, the script is of utmost importance and I can perform with honesty only if I resonate and connect with the characters.”

Adarsh’s got three projects he is working on currently including an international film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a script co-written by Zoya Akhtar and another film. He admits that the pandemic has caused a slowdown in the entertainment industry. “It has affected shoots and made everyone cautious. But I feel that as an actor, I keep myself engaged by picking up new skills and updating my skill set. I practice my accent as I work on American and English accents as well. I read a lot. I even try to write sometimes. I do vocal warm ups and riyaaz. I try to stay busy, so that even if I don’t have work or shoot, I don’t feel the pressure of it. I feel that it is important as an actor- to stay engaged or you get stagnant.”