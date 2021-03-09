Aditi Rao Hydari says 'RIP Patriarchy' in her Women's Day post, fans agree
- Aditi Rao Hydari decided to give a twist to her Women's Day post. She mentioned how it was time to put an end of patriarchy.
On Women's Day, Aditi Rao Hydari had a slight different take on things - instead of merely celebrating women, she thought the more apt thing to do would be to crush patriarchy instead.
She shared a picture of herself lounging on a couch. She is seen in a white and gold t-shirt on which is written patriarchy. As caption, she wrote: "RIP Patriarchy To mutual respect, love and kindness... always #HappyWomensDay."
A host of her fans wished her on the special occasion. One said: "Wish you happy woman's day." Another said: "Happy Women’s Day Princess." A third fan wrote back: "Yess RIP patriarchy." A fourth viewer said: "Women are the real architects of society. Happy Women’s Day @aditiraohydari."
Aditi was recently seen taking an active part in her good friend Dia Mirza's wedding. She took part in one of the rituals - joota chhupai - and shared a picture too.
After staying away from work for months during the coronavirus lockdown, Aditi felt happy and relieved reporting back to work in October last year. She shot for a film with John Abraham. Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, she said: “I just went and shot a schedule with John (Abraham) in Mumbai for a film and it was a lovely. That experience left me feeling happy. In these very difficult times, here was a team that made us feel so safe and so loved, so kind. They made sure that John and I were so free and we were able to do the work that we had to do." The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.
Aditi was recently seen in Parineeti Chopra's film, A Girl on The Train. The last outing in Hindi before that was 2018's Padmaavat, where she played Ranveer Singh's wife and Daas Dev. She has, however, been appearing in films from the South such as Sammohanam (Telugu), Psycho (Tamil) and Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam) to name a few.
