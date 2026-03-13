Aditya Dhar reveals he spent his birthday adding final touches to Dhurandhar 2, finally reacts to ‘peak detailing’ memes

In his note, Aditya began, “As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by. Sitting here today I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey. For the team who has always walked besides me. And for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years.”

Aditya Dhar is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2 , which is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of recent times. The original film, released in theatres last December, broke box-office records and became the highest-grossing release of 2025. On March 12, Aditya celebrated his 43rd birthday, and has now taken to his X account to share a note for viewers and audiences for their love and support. (Also read: Singer Madhubanti Bagchi was ‘hesitant’ to star in Dhurandhar track Shararat, said yes to Aditya Dhar on one condition )

On ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes He continued, “Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes’, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement. I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything.”

He went on to add, “If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams. However big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies.”

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive success, earning more than ₹1000 crore worldwide. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, will see an intense face-off between Arjun and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18.