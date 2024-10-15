After deepfake video row, Rashmika Mandanna appointed as national ambassador for promoting cyber safety

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has taken on a new role as the national ambassador for promoting cyber safety. The development comes after she fell victim to a deepfake AI-generated video that surfaced online last year, igniting conversations about digital safety. Building on her personal experience, Rashmika aims to raise awareness about the dangers of cybercrime and promote online security. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna talks about why she reacted to her deepfake video: ‘If I was in college’ Rashmika Mandanna also shared a video on Instagram.

Rashmika takes on a new role

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Rashmika as the National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety.

As the ambassador, Rashmika will spearhead nationwide cyber awareness campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of cybercrime, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and AI-generated malicious content.

The initiatives will focus on raising awareness about online threats such as financial fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and malicious AI-generated content.

Talking about her new role, she said, “Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change. It is crucial that we come together to combat these threats and protect our digital spaces."

The actor also shared a video of herself announcing the news on Instagram. In the video, she said, “Sometime back, my deepfake video was shared on social media, which was and is a cybercrime. After this incident, I decided to take a stand against cybercrime and spread awareness. I am happy to get support from the Indian government... We have to stay alert and stay safe to protected but also work to prevent them”.

The statement added that the “Ministry of Home Affairs is confident that Rashmika's influence and commitment to the cause will significantly contribute to the national campaign against cybercrime, helping to create a safer and more secure digital environment”.

About the deepfake video incident

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video appeared online on November 6, 2023. In the clip, a woman with Rashmika's face deepfaked entered a lift wearing a black swimsuit. Several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake. Rashmika's face was superimposed on a video of British influencer Zara Patel. Later, the Delhi Police claimed to have arrested the main culprit behind the deepfake that went viral.

About Rashmika

The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa 2. She also has Chaava in the pipeline, which is ready for release later this year.