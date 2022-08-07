After Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda leaves Liger event in Patna due to fan frenzy. Watch

Almost a week after Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had to leave a promotional event midway in Mumbai due to too much crowd, something similar happened in Patna on Saturday. A massive crowd of students and fans gathered at a college in Patna to see Vijay, who was yet again forced to leave the event before it could become unmanageable. Also read: Liger song Aafat: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday get romantic on the beach, crazy camerawork adds to the mood

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video of fan frenzy at a Patna college and wrote on Twitter, “The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real. The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself!”

The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real 🔥

The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself! pic.twitter.com/9NIa1AddW2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 6, 2022

The video shows Vijay in a white shirt, being escorted out amid a crowd of hundreds of fans who all gathered at a college to see him during a promotional event for Liger.

Another video shared by the trade analyst shows Vijay standing on a higher podium in front of the massive crowd. He is seen saying in Hindi, “Hum aap sabhi ko bahut hi pyar karte hain (I love you all a lot).”

Last Sunday, Vijay and Ananya had to leave the Liger's promotional event midway due to an uncontrollable crowd at the Nexus Seawoods mall in Navi Mumbai. Some videos from the event showed a fan fainting amid the crowd which led the organisers to call it off. Dharma Productions also said in a statement that the team had to leave the event midway due to safety concerns.

Hours later, Vijay took to his Instagram Stories, to ask his fans if they were “safe and back home.” He wrote, "Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

Directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. It also stars Ramya Krishnan and Makarand Deshpande and has an extended cameo by Mike Tyson. The film will release in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

