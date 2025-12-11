Ahaan Panday an Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara to make its world TV premiere on this date

After dominating the box office and emerging as one of the biggest romantic blockbusters in recent years, Saiyaara is set to win over an even wider audience. The Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda starrer will have its world television premiere on Sony MAX. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Saiyaara set to premiere on Television

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the musical romantic drama captivated viewers with its heartfelt performances and soulful storytelling. The film not only cemented Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as breakout stars but also revived audiences’ appetite for old-school, emotionally rich love stories. The film is set to premiere on Sony Max in December 20 at 8pm.

Saiyaara follows the tender journey of Krissh Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a passionate musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a soft-spoken poet. What begins as a bond forged through music soon transforms into a deeply moving love story. When Krissh learns that Vaani is battling Alzheimer’s, he chooses to stay by her side, reinforcing the film’s central belief that real love endures even the toughest trials.

What clicked for Saiyaara

The movie’s soundtrack also played a major role in its success, with the title track becoming a viral sensation and remaining a favourite among fans. As the festive season approaches, the film’s heartfelt romance and soul-stirring music make it an ideal watch for families and couples alike. Whether viewers are revisiting the blockbuster or experiencing it for the first time, Saiyaara’s world television premiere promises an emotional, comforting, and memorable evening on Sony MAX.

Saiyaara has grossed approximately ₹581 crore worldwide, with around ₹412 crore from the Indian box office and ₹169 crore from overseas markets, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.