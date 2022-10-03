Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / PS 1: Aishwarya Rai chats with Vikram, Aaradhya Bachchan sits between her and Trisha at Chennai screening. Watch

PS 1: Aishwarya Rai chats with Vikram, Aaradhya Bachchan sits between her and Trisha at Chennai screening. Watch

Updated on Oct 03, 2022 07:58 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan I stars and their family members came to watch the period drama together in Chennai. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by Aaradhya and bonded with Vikram, Trisha and Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini.

Ponniyin Selvan I team at screening of the film in Chennai. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

It was a warm gathering in Chennai on Sunday as the cast of Ponniyin Selvan I including Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and others came to watch the film together along with their near and dear ones. Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event which also had Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini in attendance. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I: Why women are the true heroes of this film with best characters, writing and performances

Suhasini, too is a prominent actor who continues to work in Tamil films. A picture from the event shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing with Suhasini. Unlike her decked up traditional appearances at the film promotions in heavy anarkali suits and jewellery, Aishwarya opted for a simple denim shirt and black tights for the screening at the Sathyam Cinemas.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan with Suhasini (left).

A group photo also shows all of them in one frame. Mani Ratnam is seen posing for the camera along with wife Suhasini, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Vikram Prabhu.

A video from the screening was also shared on Reddit. It showed Aaradhya seated between Aishwarya and Trisha. Aishwarya can be seen continuously chatting with Vikram, who is seen sitting in the row behind them.

Ponniyin Selvan I released in theatres on Friday and crossed gross worldwide collection of 150 crore in two days. Aishwarya plays the role of Puzhuvoor queen Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Adithya Karikalan's former love interest. Vikram plays Adithya Karikalan, the Chola crown prince. Aishwarya and Vikram have starred opposite each other in Mani Ratnam's Raavan as well.

Jayam Ravi plays his brother Arulmozhi Varman, the titular character who goes on to become Raja Raja Chola I. Trisha plays their sister Kundavai. Karthi is in the role of Vikram's onscreen friend, Vanthiyathevan, warrior prince of Vaanar Clan. Vikram Prabhu is his another friend, Parthibendra Pallavan in the film. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

aishwarya rai ponniyin selvan vikram trisha krishnan aaradhya bachchan + 3 more
