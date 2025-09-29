Aishwarya Rai comforts emotional fan with hug, wipes her tears in Paris; internet hails her as ‘kind soul’. Watch

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is all set to cast her magic at Paris Fashion Week. The actor arrived in Paris ahead of Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris for Paris Fashion Week, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, today, 29 September. Several videos and pictures of the two outside their hotel have surfaced online. In one of the videos, Aishwarya is seen comforting an emotional fan and taking a photograph with her. Aishwarya Rai comforts fan, poses for a picture with her.

Aishwarya Rai comforts an emotional fan

A video circulating online shows a fan waiting for Aishwarya outside her hotel in Paris. As soon as Aishwarya stepped out with her daughter, the fan tried to get a photograph with her. As Aishwarya obliged, the fan broke into tears. Aishwarya was then seen comforting her with a hug, wiping her tears before posing for the photograph. She was also seen encouraging the fan to breathe deeply and smile for the picture. Meanwhile, Aaradhya waited for her mother inside the car.

Fans were delighted to see Aishwarya meeting her admirers and praised her sweet gesture of comforting the fan. One comment read, “She is so sweet and caring.” Another said, “The most beautiful and humble person.” Another fan wrote, “She is so beautiful and a kind soul.” Another added, “She is the sweetest.”

The actor looked stylish in a blue coat and trousers, paired with a white shirt. She kept her hair open and completed her look with a pair of black heels. Aishwarya is the brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris and walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week every year for the brand. Last year, along with Aishwarya, Alia Bhatt (also a L’Oréal global brand ambassador) walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent work

Aishwarya was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan II. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the epic historical action-drama film was released in theatres in 2023. The film, which also featured Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban among others, was a massive success at the box office, collecting ₹344.63 crore worldwide. The actor has yet to announce her next project.