Aishwarya Rai ditches usual airport look for white, fans spot her mobile wallpaper. Watch

Aishwarya Rai is known for her all-black airport look most of the time, as she usually travels with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and holds her hand whenever out in public. On Friday, Aishwarya was spotted all by herself as she made an exit from the Mumbai airport in white. The actor wore a long white overcoat over black tee and tights as she stepped out of the Arrivals gate late Friday. She completed her look with white shoes and a black handbag. Also read: Aishwarya Rai clicks selfie with Trisha Krishnan on Ponniyin Selvan 1 sets

Aishwarya had left Mumbai Friday morning and was spotted at the airport in the same look. Upon her arrival, she greeted the paparazzi with a smile and also posed for them after getting into her car.

Aishwarya Rai at Mumbai airport upon her arrival. (Varinder Chawla)

When a paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of her from her departure, fans spotted the wallpaper on her cellphone screen. It was none other than a close up of her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya is currently gearing up for the release of her much anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan I, directed by Mani Ratnam. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel, the historical drama is set to hit theatres on September 30. It chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.

Aishwarya plays the role of Nandini - a Pazhuvoor queen in the film. She has a dual role - the other being Mandakini Devi, Nandini's deaf and mute mother.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya attended the grand trailer and music launch of the film in Chennai. She joined her co-stars as well as special guests Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth at the event.

