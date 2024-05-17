Aishwarya Rai makes second Cannes 2024 appearance, poses with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. See pics

Aishwarya Rai once again rocked Cannes 2024 with her unique style statement. In her second appearance with daughter Aaradhya at French Riviera, Aishwarya brought much-needed charm and elegance. The actor donned a Falguni and Shane Peacock dress as she was captured with Aaradhya at Cannes. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in black and gold butterfly dress at Megalopolis screening. Watch) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Falguni Shane Peacock dress in her second Cannes appearance.

Aishwarya stuns in blue dress

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen soaking up the son from the Martinez balcony during the second day of their Cannes visit. While Aishwarya looked suave in her blue-coloured designer outfit, Aaradhya opted for a yellow cheetah-print co-ord set. In one of the viral pictures breaking the internet, Aishwarya was also seen meeting the attendees while waving at the photographers at Cannes. Aishwarya arrived with Aaradhya at Cannes on May 16. The mother-daughter duo was received with bouquet at the 77th Cannes film festival. The host bowed to Aishwarya as a symbol of respect and gave a warm hug to Aaradhya. However, fans were also concerned after watching the actor's viral video as she had her arm in a sling, with a white cast that was visible around the wrist.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

This is Aishwarya's 21st visit at the prestigious international film festival. She had made her Cannes debut in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery, at Cannes Film Festival 2002. In the same year her classic blockbuster Devdas was also released. The film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel of the same name.

About Cannes 2024

Apart from Aishwarya, Sobhita Dhulipala also made her Cannes appearance recently in a shimmer jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura. Kiara Advani also headed for the film festival on May 16. She is yet to make her red carpet appearance.