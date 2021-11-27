Aishwarya Rai once served food to 30 people herself, recalls Vishal Dadlani: 'There were no cameras for publicity'

Musician Vishal Dadlani has revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once served food to 30 people who were on a tour with her, and Amitabh Bachchan. He added that she only sat down to eat after she had served food and desserts to everyone.

Vishal Dadlani was speaking during the shoot of a special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa when Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh visited to promote their upcoming film, Bob Biswas. Vishal is on the judge’s panel on the singing reality show.

When show host Aditya Narayan asked Abhishek if Aishwarya ever does household chores, Vishal Dadlani said, “We all were on a tour once and we had a big band of nearly 30 people with us. One fine day, the whole team requested to have dinner with Mr Bachchan. While we always used to sit and eat together with Mr. Bachchan, this time around the whole group came for dinner. Generally, at such a gathering, we have a buffet with a lot of servers. But Aishwarya insisted that she would serve food to everyone.”

Vishal Dadlani and Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

He added, “She didn’t need to do it, there was no formality between all of us and there were no cameras for her to do it for publicity, but Aishwarya did it out of love. We know her for years, she is like this, but even I was surprised that day because even after everyone was done eating, she served everyone dessert, and only then did she sit to eat. That day all of us felt we're the luckiest people on the planet because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served us food. She is really a wonderful person."

Abhishek Bachchan added, “Aishwarya is really the best. She is very grounded and sweet. She loves our Indian values and is teaching our daughter the same and I would like to thank her for everything she does.” The new episode will be aired over the weekend.

Directed by debutant Diya Ghosh, Bob Biswas revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas who originally featured in the 2012 hit Kahaani. The role was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film and Vidya Balan played the lead role. Abhishek Bachchan plays the titular role in the new film.