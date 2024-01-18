Reddit reacts to 'lesser-seen pics' of young Aishwarya Rai; don't miss her modelling with Sonali Bendre

Years before being crowned Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai took up modelling jobs, including one with actor Sonali Bendre in 1992. Even after winning the crown and becoming an actor, Aishwarya posed in many memorable photoshoots. A fan on Reddit has shared a series of old pictures of Aishwarya from her modelling days, including a topless magazine spread she shot alongside former supermodel Madhu Sapre and others. Also read: Aishwarya Rai's old video before her film debut wows fans Reddit reacts to pics of young Aishwarya Rai; don't miss her modeling with Sonali Bendre.

Aishwarya Rai's modelling photos

Sharing the photos on Reddit, a person wrote, "Lesser-seen Aishwarya pics: I put in the last pic because I was curious if the first model from far left was indeed Aish (Aishwarya Rai) as credited in the magazine." The alleged picture did not show Aishwarya's face as she posed in only a pair of blue denim shorts with other models.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

There were also a couple of pictures of Aishwarya in a blue swimsuit during the Miss World 1994 pageant and one photo of her dressed in white and posing with former supermodel Milind Soman. There were also some black-and-white photos of Aishwarya from various shoots and catalogue photos of her modelling for an ethnic wear brand alongside Sonali Bendre.

Reactions to Aishwarya Rai's old pics

"She's not just pretty..there's this '90s supermodel thing going on in her pics…it's way beyond just being gorgeous. Every photo is giving off serious '90s Vogue feels," wrote a Redditor. A person said, "Every single one of the photos is so mesmerising, but the first one is (heart emoji)." Another said about the picture that featured the actor in a backless dress, looking straight into the camera, "The first pic looks AI-generated."

A fan also wrote, "She had supermodel or superstar vibe but marrying into a conservative house made her different. "Aishwarya is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan since 2007; they are parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

More about Aishwarya's career

Aishwarya is known primarily for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, that same year. Before becoming an actor, she gained recognition in 1993 for her appearance in a Pepsi commercial with actors Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry. At the 1994 Miss India pageant, she won second place behind Sushmita Sen and was crowned Miss India World.

The government of India honoured her with Padma Shri in 2009, and the government of France bestowed her with Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012. Some of Aishwarya's notable films include Mohabbatein (2000) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023).

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place