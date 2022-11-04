Ajay Devgn cleans Tabu's wounds as she winces in this video from Bholaa sets, wishes her on birthday

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a sweet message to wish actor Tabu on her birthday. Tabu has turned 52 on Friday. Ajay posted a video of him cleaning a wound on Tabu's head, on the sets of their upcoming movie, Bholaa. This will mark Tabu and Ajay's ninth film together. Both of them will be next seen in Drishyam 2, which is slated to release on November 18. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal gets a champi from his mom in new video, Katrina Kaif reacts)

Taking to Instagram Reels, Ajay shared a video while cleaning the wound. He cleaned the wound with a handkerchief and cotton. Tabu wore a white shirt and Ajay wore a kurta with a red gamcha around his neck. In the clip, Tabu smiled as she got her forehead cleaned by him after she bled a little.

Sharing the post, Ajay wrote, “Kaahe ghabraaye? (Why are getting worried) with grinning face with swear emoji, Happy birthday @tabutiful." He used the hashtag #SetsofBholaa." He added Mohammad Rafi and S.D. Burman's ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ to his video.

Reacting to the post, one of his fans wrote, “Uff she is still smiling, strong girl.” Another fan commented, “Cute moment (three heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Both look so adorable together.” Many fans extended their warm wishes for Tabu on her birthday with red heart emojis.

Tabu made her acting debut as an adult with the Telugu film named Coolie No 1. She made her debut in Bollywood with Vijaypath alongside Ajay Devgn. Both have delivered several hit films such as Drishyam, Golmaal Again and Haqeeqat together.

Recently, they wrapped up the shooting for Bholaa and Tabu shared a picture with Ajay on Instagram and wrote, "Look! We finished our 9th film together.” Bholaa will mark Ajay's fourth directorial. Apart from Bholaa, the duo will also be seen together in Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 is slated to release in theatres on November 18. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. It stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta.

