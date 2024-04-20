 Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt note for daughter Nysa on her 21st birthday: ‘My little girl always’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt note for daughter Nysa on her 21st birthday: ‘My little girl always’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 20, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Ajay Devgn wrote an emotional birthday post on his daughter Nysa Devgan's 21st birthday.

Ajay Devgn, known for his larger-than-life on-screen persona rarely expresses himself in public life. However, the actor took to his social media handles on Saturday, April 20, as he wished his daughter Nysa on her birthday. Ajay penned a heartfelt note as Nysa turned 21. (Also read: Happy birthday Nysa Devgan: Kajol shares 3 new pics of 'darling' daughter as she turns 21)

Ajay Devgn wished his daughter Nysa Devgan on her 21st birthday.

Ajay Devgn shares emotional post for Nysa

The Maidaan actor took to his Instagram and Twitter handles and posted a picture with his daughter. Ajay is seen in a black t-shirt paired with matching jeans. While Nysa wore a red gown in the cute photo with her father. The actor captioned his post as, “Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! (birthday hat emoji) As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday (blessings emoji) PS - My List For You Included (laughing and heart emojis) Love you forever (kissing, smiling and blessings emojis).” Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan commented with a smiling emoji.

Ajay Devgn opens up on Nysa's Bollywood plans

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot on February 1999. The couple also has a younger son named Yug who turned 13 on September 2023. Ajay was quizzed about Nysa's plans to join Bollywood in an interview with Film Companion. The actor said, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Ajay was recently seen in Amit Sharma' sports biopic Maidaan. He played the character of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Bahrul Islam, Abhilash Thapliyal and others in crucial roles. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt note for daughter Nysa on her 21st birthday: 'My little girl always'
