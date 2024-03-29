Nysa Devgan looks incredible in shimmery golden lehenga in unseen pics

Nysa Devgan looked regal in her golden ethnic outfit and extravagant diamond necklace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Unseen photos of Nysa, who is the daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, were shared by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani on Thursday. Also read: 5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash Nysa Devgan's look at Ambani pre-wedding festivities is very reminiscent of a modern Indian princess.

Nysa Devgan's desi look

To elevate her designer ensemble further, Nysa Devgan wore a massive diamond choker paired with heavy earrings and two giant diamond and emerald rings. Tarun took to Instagram to share Nysa's desi look with the caption, “Nysa Devgan in a Tarun Tahiliani hand embroidered tulle lehenga featuring lace trimmings, paired with a matching embroidered tulle blouse, for the Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.”

Nysa at Ambani celebration

Nysa had joined father Ajay Devgan at the Ambani celebrations, while mom Kajol gave it a miss. Nysa's golden look is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 'Hastakshar' ceremony, which marked the culmination of the couple's lavish pre-wedding festivities spanning from March 1 to March 3. The event also saw a 'Maha Aarti', as the couple celebrated their union.

Nysa's pictures also gave a glimpse of the opulence and beauty of the venue for the function. She posed on a decorated swing in one of the photos.

About Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family went all out for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The festivities featured celebrity guests such as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, among many others. Rihanna also performed on day 1 of the Ambani festivities in Jamnagar, and pictures and videos her India trip were widely shared on social media.

