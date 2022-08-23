Ajay Devgn shares BTS pic from new film Bholaa, don't miss the stunning sunrise

Actor Ajay Devgn gave a sneak-peek of his upcoming movie, Bholaa, where he is seen directing the shots from the sets of the film. On Monday, Ajay shared a behind-the-scenes picture while taking a shot of the sunrise on his smartphone. In the picture, a person is standing against the backdrop of the sun rising, emitting bright colours in the sky with loads of greenery around him while Ajay photographed him. This movie features Tabu asn the female lead. (Also read: Ajay Devgn shares glam pictures of Kajol to wish her on birthday, fans react)

He captioned his post, “Bholaa (check mark emoji), Sun (check mark emoji). Ready For Surya Namaskar (folded hands emoji)." Reacting to his picture, one of his fans commented, “Good morning Ajay Devgn sir, have a nice day.” Other marvelled at the view.

He got married to Kajol in 1999 after dating each other for four years. The couple has two kids together- Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. He recently won his third National Award for best actor for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film, which he produced himself, also won the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, was directed by Om Raut and was based on the life and exploits of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a commander in the army of Emperor Shivaji. The film was a box office success, earning ₹368 crore.

Bholaa is the remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi. The original starred Karthi, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in the lead roles. Dream Warrior Pictures and producers of Kaithi, will co-produce the Hindi remake of this film. This film is slated for release next year.

Ajay was last seen in the film Runway 34, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be next seen in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Cirkus.

