Ajay Devgn twins with son Yug, Nysa and Kajol dazzle in traditionals in sweet Diwali post: ‘Life is all about family’

Bollywood celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, with full glamour and enthusiasm, sharing glimpses of their celebrations with family on social media. Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol also shared heart-warming pictures, revealing that their Diwali was all about love and family. Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared adorable pictures with their kids from Diwali celebration.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Diwali celebration

On Wednesday, Ajay and Kajol took to Instagram to post photos from their family Diwali celebration. In one of the pictures, Ajay was seen twinning with his son, Yug Devgn, as both wore matching blue kurtas with plain denims. Kajol kept it stylish in a black saree, while Nysa Devgn dazzled in a brown lehenga choli.

In another photo, Ajay and Kajol were seen posing with veteran actor Tanuja and Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji. Another picture showed Kajol holding Ajay’s mother close as the family posed together. Sharing the photos, Kajol wrote,

“Life is a cycle. Day before was Diwali and was the beginning of something and the end of something else. All we can say is that life is all about family and all about love. Om shanti shanti to one and all 🙏.”

Fans showered the post with love in the comments section. One comment read, “What a good-looking family.” Another wrote, “The whole family is glowing in the pictures, especially Mr and Mrs Devgn.” A fan commented, “Lovely and sweet family,” while another added, “Super cool family! Happy to see you all in one frame full of love and joy. @ajaydevgn smart and dashing as always — you just kill it!”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s upcoming projects

Ajay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the romantic comedy is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in lead roles, along with R. Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on 14 November.

Kajol, on the other hand, will next be seen in the action thriller Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (in her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak and Chhaya Kadam. The film is expected to release in 2026.