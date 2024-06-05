Ajay Devgn's sports biopic Maidaan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Maidaan, an epic sports biographical drama starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, is now available to stream rent-free on Amazon Prime Video from June 5. After its theatrical release on April 10, Maidaan gets its digital release after two months. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, it is directed by national-award-winning filmmaker Amit Sharma. The official X account of Amazon Prime Video announced the OTT debut and captioned it “Groundbreaking story of India’s finest hour in football.” Ajay Devgn plays the inspirational football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Critics lauded the movie, even if it struggled to bring the audience to the theatres. It is rated 8.2/10 on IMDB. With the OTT release, the audience gets a second chance to experience what they missed in the theatres.

About Maidaan

Maidaan chronicles the struggle of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and shows the golden days of the Indian football team under his leadership from 1952 to 1962. This era was historic for Indian football team, aiming to carve an identity for India and gain global recognition. Set in a newly-independent India, the coach faced challenges in building a formidable team to take on the global football stage. The Indian team, under Rahim's leadership, braved all trials and tribulations and emerged victorious in the Asian Games in 1962, and since then, Indian football has failed to make its mark on the international level.

Ajay Devgn delivers a remarkable performance, nailing the coach’s perseverance in the spirit of football. Celebrating the OTT release, he said,“Portraying the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim has been a deeply rewarding experience for me. Rahim Saab’s remarkable journey of determination and resilience is truly inspiring, and I believe audiences worldwide, through Prime Video, will be captivated by his story.” Maidaan also features noteworthy performances by Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in impactful roles.

Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the supernatural film Shaitaan, released earlier this year in March, starring opposite R Madhavan. He is now preparing for the releases of Singham Again, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Raid 2, and De De Pyaar De 2.