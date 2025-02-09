Akon sings Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo at Indian wedding as Sara Ali Khan and friends dance. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently attended a friend’s wedding in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the do have now surfaced on social media, particularly of Akon singing hits like Chammak Challo, Dangerous and Play Hard as Sara and her friends had a ball. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan attends friend's wedding with mom Amrita Singh, strikes goofy pose with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See pics) Akon performed at an Indian wedding attended by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan dances to Akon

Sara’s friend and one of the wedding guests, entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola, posted a video of Akon’s performance on her Instagram. “@akon need my phone back. Oh hey @saraalikhan95,” she wrote, posting a video in which Akon took her phone and pointed it towards the crowd as she performed Play Hard. Sara and her friends can be seen smiling wide as they dance their hearts out.

In another video posted by a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Akon performs to Chammak Challo from Ra. One, as the guests don’t miss a beat. Sara, who is partially seen in the video, grinned wide as she grooved to the number.

Another video showed her and her friends dancing along as Akon performed Dangerous. Sara and Tasheen also posted pictures on their Instagram stories with their girl gang from the wedding. She also posted pictures from the wedding with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh, and her friends.

Recent work

Sara was most recently seen in Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s Sky Force with Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur. She was paired opposite Veer in the film and played Geeta Vijaya, wife of Squadron Leader TK Vijaya. She will soon star in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma and others. A release date for the film is yet to be announced. She will also star in a film produced by Karan Johar and directed by Aakash Kaushik with Ayushmann Khurrana.