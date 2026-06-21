'Mama lagta hai tu mera?': Akshay Kumar's epic reply to paparazzi asking him 'kahan jaa rahe ho' has internet in splits

As Akshay made his way into the airport, dressed in a crisp black shirt paired with grey trousers, he was greeted by paparazzi eager to know where he was headed. One photographer cheekily called out, “Sir, kahan jaa rahe ho?” (Sir, where are you going?). Rather than revealing his destination, the actor responded with his trademark wit. “Kyun, tu mama lagta hai mera?” (Why? Are you my uncle?), instantly sending the paparazzi into laughter. He later revealed that he was travelling to Delhi to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle . Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport as he headed to Delhi from Mumbai. However, it wasn't his travel plans that caught everyone's attention; it was his trademark wit and hilarious banter with the paparazzi that left fans in stitches.

The light-hearted exchange quickly grabbed social media's attention, where fans couldn't stop praising the actor's impeccable comic timing. Many were even reminded of his Hera Pheri character. One of the fans wrote, “Raju mode activated." Another commented, “Akshay and his one-liners are unmatched.” Several others applauded the actor's sense of humour, with comments such as “Akshay at his best” Some fans even credited his natural flair for comedy. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Comedy khoon mein hai uske (Comedy is in his DNA)."

About Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Akshay is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Welcome To The Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The comedy action drama stars Akshay alongside a large ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, among others. Backed by Firoz Nadiadwala and Cape of Good Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.

Apart from this, Akshay also has Haiwaan in the pipeline. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film marks Saif and Akshay's reunion after more than a decade. The film is currently in post-production with a release date yet to be announced.