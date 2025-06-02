Akshay Kumar pleads ‘dhakka dhukki mat kariye’ at Housefull 5 event in Pune; women and children cry. Watch

The Housefull 5 cast, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa, had a chaotic promotional event in Pune on Sunday. The crowd went wild, with fans, women, and children screaming and pushing to get a glimpse of the stars. The situation got out of hand, prompting Akshay to step in and plead with the overexcited crowd to calm down. Also read: Sajid Nadiadwala reveals Housefull 5 to have different killers, multiple endings based on theatre The fan event in Pune quickly turned chaotic as soon as the Housefull 5 stars stepped into the mall where the event was happening.

Chaos erupts at Housefull 5 promo event

On Sunday, Akshay along with Nana Patekar, Jacqueline, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, and Fardeen Khan, went to Pune to promote their upcoming film Housefull 5.

The fan event quickly turned chaotic as soon as the stars stepped into the mall where the event was happening, with Akshay himself stepping in to restore order and calm the frenzied crowd.

The mall was overflowing with fans, with every nook and cranny packed, from the event zone to the upper floors and corridors. Several videos showed young girls and women in tears, while those at the back pushed and shoved to get a glimpse of the stars.

Analysing the situation, Akshay quickly took the mic, appealing to the crowd to exercise caution and avoid any mishaps, ensuring everyone's safety.

"Dhakka dhukki mat kariye, please. Haath jod ke vinanti karta hoon, yaha auratein hai, bacche hai...I request everyone, please (Please don’t push anyone. There are women and kids in the front),” Akshay said with folded hands. The rest of the cast also looked tense due to the crowd situation.

After the crowd calmed down, the Housefull 5 team proceeded with the event, which eventually wrapped up as per schedule. Akshay, Nana, Jacqueline, Sonam, and others were seen dancing at the event.

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to be a comedy of errors and a murder mystery which unfolds on a luxury cruise. According to the trailer, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan are the main suspects. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast which also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and more. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 6.