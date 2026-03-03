Akshay Kumar, 58, rides into Zee Cine Awards on horseback, fans praise his fitness: ‘Has more energy than teenagers’

On Monday, a Reddit user shared a clip showing Akshay wearing a turban and riding a horse through the audience as they recorded him. The actor was dressed in a black formal suit paired with white trainers for the event. Fans called it a “full-blown Khiladi moment”, praising his fitness at 58.

Actor Akshay Kumar never fails to impress audiences with his energetic performances at award shows. The actor recently attended the Zee Cine Awards 2026, where he made a dramatic entrance on horseback for his performance. A video of the moment has surfaced online, with fans going gaga over his energy and fitness levels.

One Reddit user commented, “Can’t believe he’s almost 60.” Another wrote, “He is the OG action hero. You can never steal that title from him.” A third added, “He’s the only Bollywood hero who can carry this off.” Another commented, “Lmao he looks so different here with the turban that I was thinking ‘Akshay kaha hai isme’ at first. He has so much energy, man. Hats off to his fitness levels!” One fan demanded, “Whoa, make Singh Is King 2.” Another wrote, “He has started to give 2007–2010 vibes again.” A fan added, “Sethji on fire,” while another commented, “He has more energy than a teenager.”

Akshay won the Best Actor (Male) Jury Award for his performance in Kesari Chapter 2 at the Zee CinAwards. In the film, he portrayed Justice C. Shankaran Nair. The movie received mixed reviews and collected ₹145 crore worldwide at the box office.

About Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films Akshay has several interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla. The film marks his reunion with Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in key roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 10 April. The film’s first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, gave strong Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes, leaving fans excited to see Akshay return to the genre.

He also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Disha Patani, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 26 June. Akshay will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which has completed shooting. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.