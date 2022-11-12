Akshay Kumar says he tries to make Aarav watch movies, he's not interested, wants to be a fashion designer

Akshay Kumar revealed some unknown details about his son Aarav at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022's last day on Saturday. He revealed that Aarav has no interest in movies and would prefer to be a fashion designer.

For a chat with Hindustan Times chief managing editor-entertainment and lifestyle Sonal Kalra, Akshay was joined by Ram Charan. As Ram Charan spoke about the environment around acting that was at his home with his father being superstar Chiranjeevi, Akshay spoke about the scenes at his own house.

Akshay said, “I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn't want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing.” He added, “So there are two ways of doing it: one, you keep it hidden or you give them so much that they don't want to do it. ”

Listening to him, Ram Charan said that he had to look to other area for a potential career and therefore did mechanical engineering for a while too. Akshay joked that he simply wished to be Bruce Lee.

Akshay and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001 and they have two kids together: son Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay was seen in multiple movies this year including, Prithviraj, Bachhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputli. None have been able to make a dent at the box office. His last release was action film Ram Setu.

