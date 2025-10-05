Ali Fazal poses with wife Richa Chadha at anniversary bash, his 'first crush' joins them too: ‘Life is better with you’

Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared a carousel of photos as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, they posted pictures that also featured Ali's 'first crush' —actor Tabu. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got married in 2022.

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha celebrate wedding anniversary

Many celebrities, including Vishal Bhardwaj, Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Saba Azad, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Shweta Tripathi, were part of the bash. In the photos, Ali and Richa Chadha were seen posing with their guests. While Richa spoke with Vicky and Saba, Ali interacted with Hrithik.

Ali, Richa pose with celebrities

In a few pictures, Richa hugged Manoj and held Vishal as they got clicked. The last picture showed Tabu posing for the camera with Richa and Ali standing on either side. Sharing the post, Richa captioned it, "Happy anniversary @alifazal9! Life is better with you, in every way (smiling face and sunflower emojis). Mr Ali posting with his brand new wife and his first crush in the last image."

"What an epic night it was … only those we loved were requested (barring one friend who’s missing invite is a mystery), only those who loved us came. They really must have loved us because it was in Byculla. Please watch Homebound in the cinemas. Please watch Jolly LLB in the cinemas. Please watch Songs of Paradise on Amazon Prime Video," concluded the post.

Reacting to the post, Mini wrote, "Happy anniversary my dearest duo!! This was one fun and beautiful wedding with epic speeches, dancing and madness !!! I also look like I swallowed everyone’s share of that delicious khana (food)." Shweta commented, “We love you!! Thank you for getting married and giving us Baby Zunns.”

Tabu and Ali have featured together in Khufiya (2023), a spy thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

More about Richa and Ali

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-friendly marriage ceremony in September 2022. The duo tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4, the same year. Richa and Ali welcomed their baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, last year in July.

Fans will see Ali with Sonali Bendre in the thriller series Raakh. It will stream on Prime Video in 2026. He also has Mirzapur, the film, in the pipeline. Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others.