Alia Bhatt calls ‘sasu ma’ Neetu Kapoor her ‘beauty inspiration always'

Actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in by L'Oreal Paris as its new global brand ambassador. Taking to Instagram, she and the brand shared a post alongwith a video. It was accompanied by a long note. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt showers love on mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone's stunning new baby bump pics) Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor often complement each other on social media platforms.

Neetu, Alia showered each other with love

The actor's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, re-posted the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "You are (100 emoji)." Re-sharing it on her Instagram, Alia said, "My beauty inspiration always and forever (two heart emoji." Alia married Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia next in Jigra which will hit the cinema halls on October 11. Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies." Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will also star Vedang Raina. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centered on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

Recently, Alia and Sharvari were in Kashmir for the shooting of the spy drama. They shared a scenic photograph from the Kashmir shoot. The photo, posted on their Instagram accounts, featured the two actors looking away from the camera against the backdrop of Kashmir's scenery. Alia and Sharvari held each other while making a heart shape with their hands. The post was shared with the caption, "Love, ALPHA (a collision emoji)."

Neetu's career

Neetu returned to acting with Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor. She started her acting career at the age of eight. She became well-known for her roles in movies such as Do Dooni Chaar, Do Kaliyan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam and many more.