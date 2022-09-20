Alia Bhatt feels Deepika Padukone would be perfect as Amrita in Brahmastra Part 2: 'She is gorgeous and stunning'

Alia Bhatt opened up about the character of Amrita in Brahmastra Part Two: Shiva and placed her bets on Deepika Padukone. While there is a lot of speculations about who should play the role of Amrita, she said, "Deepika for sure for Amrita!” adding “She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature.”

Brahmastra is the story of Shiva, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor, and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos. (Also read: Even Alia Bhatt says this woman's Shiva-Shiva impression of her is ‘outstanding’, she reacts with another funny video)

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has grossed ₹360 crore worldwide, as per Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukheji in an interview with India Today talked about who would play the role of Dev and Amrita in the second part of Brahmastra. Reacting to it, Alia said, “Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now.” Alia played the character of Isha while Ranbir essayed the role of Shiva in the first part of Brahmastra.

Ranbir expressed his opinion around the speculations and said, “I think, Dev and Amrita are by far the most interesting characters in this trilogy. And for actors to play this part, it is going to be exciting for any actor. Where the cast is concerned, as in who to cast, I think the way Ayan is looking at the trilogy, the way Ayan is looking at the larger picture, I think it is very exciting. It is only going to get more exciting. We have an inclination in which direction it is going but it is only providing more excitement and more grandeur to the trilogy.”

In the first part of Brahmastra, Amrita and Dev were the parents of Shiva. Deepika Padukone most likely essayed the role of Amrita in the movie even though her face was never fully shown. The film is doing well at the box office and part two of Brahmastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON