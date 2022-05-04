Alia Bhatt is 'rendered speechless' as Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes top non-English film on Netflix

Actor Alia Bhatt starrer-Gangubai Kathiawadi has been breaking box office records since its release on February 25, 2022. On Wednesday, Alia shared the film's poster on her Instagram Stories and revealed that it has now become the top non-English film on Netflix globally. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn. Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares pic of Amitabh Bachchan's letter lauding her as 'beyond magnificent' in Gangubai Kathiawadi. See post

Within a week, Gangubai Kathiawadi has become number one non-English film on Netflix globally. The film has been watched for 13.81 million hours and has featured in the Top 10 in Films in 25 countries across the world, including Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Alia and her mother Soni Razdan shared the news of Gangubai Kathiawadi's new milestone on their Instagram Stories. The film is based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and follows the journey of Gangu (played by Alia), who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi breaks another record.

Speaking about the film's success on Netflix, Alia said, “It's amazing to see how great stories continue to find new audiences, within India and beyond with Netflix. With all the love that Gangubai Kathiawadi has been receiving from its viewers all over the world, I'm rendered speechless. I've always aspired to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and to have our film find a home on Netflix and receive the splendid response it did, fills me with gratitude.”

"Streaming services, especially Netflix, break barriers of borders and languages and allow stories to find newer audiences everyday. To see Gangubai Kathiawadi trend at #1 in Non-English films globally on Netflix and in the Top 10 in 25 countries from Australia, Canada to the United Kingdom is simply overwhelming," she further said.

Sanjay also expressed his happiness and said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a special film that I hold very close to my heart. The audience loved it when it was released in theaters and now, with Netflix, we are delighted to see how wide the film has been able to reach, finding new audiences. Its success on Netflix reinforces that Gangubai's story of fight for justice for women is truly universal.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON