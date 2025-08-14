Alia Bhatt loses her cool at paparazzi as they follow her: ‘Aapki building nahi hai, please bahar jao’. Watch

Alia Bhatt was recently caught on camera expressing her frustration at paparazzi who entered a private property to photograph her. The incident occurred when the actor arrived for a pickleball game and noticed photographers stepping inside her building premises. Alia Bhatt was caught by paparazzi on Thursday in Mumbai when she was going to play a game of paddle ball.

Alia loses her cool at the photographers

In a video which has surfaced online, Alia is seen getting out of her car and firmly asking the paparazzi to leave. “Gate ke andar mat aaye. Aapka building nahi hai. Please bahar jao (Don't come inside. This is not your building. Please go outside),” she said, visibly annoyed as they continued to film her. Despite repeated requests, the photographers lingered, prompting Alia to insist they respect her space before heading inside.

Fans support Alia

The actor's outburst found some support from the fans online, who agreed that she was well within her rights to lash out at the photographers. “Are bhai, Kisi Ki bhi society ke andar shor sarabha hua to wo society wale complaint karte he (If they create a ruckus in any society, the RWA will complain), she is right,” read one comment.

Another added, “Boundaries, the media needs to respect boundaries. I dunno why they are given such freedom. A day will come when these paps will hurt someone and then get into serious trouble, then they will learn.”

Another fan supported Alia and wrote, “She is right thoda toh common sense hona chahiye itna pareshan kon karta (They should have some common sense. Who annoys this much).”

Earlier in the day, Alia was seen for a public outing with her mother, Soni Razdan, at a screening of War 2, which is currently running in cinemas. The high-octane action film has opened to mixed reviews so far. But what truly grabbed fans' attention was the post-credits scene, which offered a first glimpse into YRF’s next big spy thriller, Alpha.

The teaser featured Bobby Deol marking a young girl's hand with the symbol of a covert agency—widely speculated to be a young version of Alia Bhatt’s character in the film. Fans believe Alpha will explore the journey from mentor to enemy, positioning Alia in one of her most action-driven roles to date, along with Sharvari Wagh.

Alia's upcoming films

Bhatt has an exciting slate of upcoming films. She will headline YRF's Alpha, a female-led spy thriller set in the same universe as War and Pathaan. She is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, a period romantic drama that promises intense performances. Additionally, Alia is producing and starring in a Netflix project under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.