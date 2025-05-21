Alia Bhatt praises best friend Ayan Mukerji for War 2 teaser; calls it his pre-birthday gift

As soon as the War 2 teaser dropped, it created quite a buzz on the internet, evoking reactions from all quarters. Actor Alia Bhatt also watched the Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR-starrer teaser and shared her reaction with the fans. Here's what she had to say. Alia Bhatt praised War 2 teaser on her Instagram stories.

Alia reacts to War 2 teaser

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor, who has collaborated with director Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, took to her Instagram stories and praised Ayan's direction in this spy thriller.

While sharing the film's teaser, she also wrote a side note that read, "Seated for the (fire emojis). A special pre-birthday for real Ayan Mukerji" and tagged Ayan, Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara, along with YRF. Ayan will celebrate his birthday on 15 August, just a day after the release of the film.

Karan Johar is all praise for War 2 teaser

On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram Stories to share his excitement about the teaser. He wrote, “And here comes the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of the year!!!!! This clash of the titans is going to be EPIC and storm the BOX OFFICE!!!! I literally CANNOT WAIT!”

Karan couldn’t stop gushing over Kiara’s appearance in the teaser too. Sharing a glimpse of her walking in a bikini, he wrote, “Can we take a moment to say how HOT @kiaraaliaadvani is looking in War 2!!!!”

About War 2

The much awaited action thriller is the sixth instalment in YRF’s spy universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marks Telugu star Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut. He plays the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan, while Kiara Advani plays the female lead. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 14 August.

The teaser, however, received mixed reactions. While some viewers were unimpressed with the visual effects, others expressed disappointment that Jr NTR didn’t seem to match Hrithik’s intensity in the teaser.