Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose with a fan in an unseen pic from their vacay, see here

A never-seen-before picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has landed online. The picture features the couple posing with a fan, whose bio suggests he's a photographer.

In the photo, Alia is seen dressed in a white and blue sweatshirt, which she paired with a pair of black pants. Ranbir is seen in a black ganjee with a pair of red shorts. A picturesque valley and the sunset doubled up as the background. It isn't clear where the picture was taken.

Take a look at this unseen picture of #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt posing with a fan during their recent trip to Panchgani.

Alia and Ranbir recently travelled to Jodhpur to ring in Ranbir's birthday. On his birthday, Alia shared a picture of the couple watching the sunset together along with a birthday note for him. “Happy birthday my life,” she captioned the post.

Pictures of the couple on a safari during the trip also surfaced online. At the Jodhpur airport, Ranbir was photographed protecting Alia from the crowd as fans tried to take a picture with the couple.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over three years now. They made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception and have been often spotted together. Alia and Ranbir also share a close bond with each other's families as well. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, director Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. Alia too was spotted visiting Ranbir's under-construction house with him and his mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Last year, Ranbir said that had it not been for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said, speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand.

Besides their personal lives, Alia and Ranbir have been making headlines for their upcoming releases. Ranbir has Brahmastra with Alia, Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR with SS Rajamouli, her home production Darlings, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.