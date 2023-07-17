Alia Bhatt poses for paparazzi, Ranveer Singh waves at fans as they fly out of Mumbai for Rocky aur Rani promotions

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flew out of Mumbai for the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Instagram on Monday, a paparazzo account posted videos of the duo at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Karan Johar goes ‘Oh God’ as his kids prefer Baby Shark over What Jhumka song) Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport.

Ranveer at airport

In the clip, Ranveer Singh was seen in his car as he drove to the airport. The actor after getting out of his car waved at his fans. He also posed for a brief moment for the photographers stationed at the airport before entering the terminal building. For the travel, Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt, black jacket, matching pants and sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses and a cap.

Alia at airport

Alia Bhatt smiled and posed for the paparazzi as she got out of her car at the airport. Before entering the terminal building, Alia said 'thank you' and waved at the paparazzi. The actor wore a white shirt, blue denims and sneakers for her travel. She tied her hair into a ponytail and also carried a black bag with her.

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The romantic-comedy film has been helmed by Karan Johar. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer shows the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. They fall in love but realise that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other families to impress them.

Karan shared a BTS video

On Sunday, Karan shared the bloopers of the shoot of What Jhumka, one of the songs from the film. On Instagram, Karan posted a fun behind-the-scenes video. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs, bloopers and so much more - all right here!!!#WhatJhumka song is out now so show us your moves too!!!”

In the video, Ranveer was seen having fun banter with Alia and Karan. He was also seen having fun during his dubbing session. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Ranveer and Alia. The song also had a few lines from the iconic track Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein.

