Alia Bhatt removes all pictures of daughter Raha from Instagram, Reddit wonders if it's because of Saif-Jeh incident

Alia Bhatt has decided not to show her daughter Raha's face on social media anymore. Fans have noticed that she has removed all pictures she has ever posted of Raha on Instagram, except ones that do not reveal her face. Her fans are surprisingly with her on this. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in 2022.

Alia takes Raha's pictures off social media

A scroll through Alia's profile now shows no pictures of Raha. Even the one she posted from Jamnagar or from the family's Paris trip have been taken off. Raha does make a feature in Alia's New Year's Day photo album but her face cannot be seen.

Reddit reacted to the decision with words of support. “100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia. Mostly a critic, lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent - whatever she feels as a protective action - she should do it,” wrote a person. “Honestly, a good decision and now I hope the paps will realise this and stop bothering them all the time, respect the kids privacy and the parents decision,” commented another.

Another wondered what could be the reason. “Saif-Jeh incident has affected them. They have also informed the paparazzi not to click Raha henceforth. Good for them." In January, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home when he tried to save his son Jeh from an intruder.

What happened recently?

Recently, a paparazzi video also showed Alia walking up to the media and asking them to shut their cameras as she wanted to speak with them. It is not known what she spoke about with them. Fans are speculating that they might have told them not to click Raha's pictures anymore.

Also, after a recent event, Ranbir's niece Samaira was called rude and ill-mannered on social media after she appeared to have pushed her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, out of the frame. Her mother, Riddhima, clarified that none of it was true.

Raha was born in 2022, and Alia-Ranbir introduced her to the world on Christmas Day, 2023. Since then, Raha has made a bunch of adorable appearances with her ‘not-impressed’ expressions always winning over social media.