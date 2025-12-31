Alia Bhatt says she's happy doing 1 film at a time after Raha's birth: ‘Don’t want to do 2-3 films simultaneously’

From returning to work soon after childbirth to choosing meaningful roles, Bollywood actors prove that motherhood doesn’t slow down ambition. In a recent interview with ETimes, Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her daughter Raha in 2022, spoke about how she has slowed down the volume and pace of her work, while her love for films remains unchanged. Alia Bhatt talks about changes in her professional life after welcoming Raha.

Alia Bhatt talks about slowing down after Motherhood

Alia shared how embracing motherhood has reshaped her approach to work, saying, “Of course, the volume and the speed at which I work now are different because I have a child. But it’s a comfortable pace, and I’m happy with it. I like doing one film at a time and giving it all my energy. Earlier, I would do two or three films simultaneously, but I don’t want to do that anymore.”

She also spoke about shooting Alpha, an action film, after becoming a mother, and said, “Doing action after having a baby was very interesting because it allowed me to see what my body is capable of. It was such a learning experience, and it gave me a lot of respect for my body.”

Alia Bhatt on embracing motherhood

Alia welcomed her daughter Raha in November 2022. The actor has often spoken about her daughter’s adorable habits and her bond with her father, actor Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Allure magazine, Alia described Raha as “naughty and chatty” and called her a bright child, adding that she often has moments of shyness. Alia’s father and filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt had once revealed that she takes Raha to work with her and that the toddler has her own vanity van.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films

Alia has two major films in the pipeline. She will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Shiv Rawail’s Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026. Apart from this, she will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, is currently under production, and is slated to release in 2026.