Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Top 5 most liked wedding pictures of Bollywood stars
These wedding pictures of some of your favourite Bollywood stars took the internet by storm and generated millions of likes within minutes.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pictures have set hearts racing on social media. Their beautiful love story, captured in the pictures from their special day, has received overwhelming love from fans and viewers on Instagram, making it the most liked picture on Instagram from an Indian account with 24.8 million likes.
Let us take a look at the top 5 wedding posts that generated such love.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish multi-day wedding celebration in Jodhpur in December 2018, blending Christian and Hindu traditions. “And forever starts now...” she wrote in the caption. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.
The post has 5.3 million likes.
Parineeti Chopra
In 2023, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a private ceremony. Their wedding was held amid tight security in Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace. The wedding took place in the presence of family members, close friends, and several ministers. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, several renowned personalities, such as Yuva Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, among others, flew to Rajasthan in order to bless the couple on their D-Day.
The post has 5.3 million likes on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in 2021. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the photos. In the images, she was seen putting a garland around Vicky, sitting at the mandap holding hands with him and taking pheras.
The post has 12.1 million likes on Instagram.
Alia Bhatt
In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members. One of the most striking features about their wedding was their look for the day. Alia and Ranbir matched the colour of their wedding outfits in ivory and gold: lehenga and matching kundan jewellery for the bride and sherwani for the groom from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
The post has 12.5 million likes as of today.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in 2023. At their wedding, Sidharth wore a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara chose an ivory and pink bridal lehenga. Kiara and Sidharth's guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla, as well as businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, and her husband Anand Piramal.
The Instagram post has 15.8 million likes.
