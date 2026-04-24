Alia Bhatt wants daughter Raha to choose sports instead of acting, reveals why

Actor Alia Bhatt is already picturing what the future could hold for her three-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor and it’s not necessarily Bollywood. In a recent interview, Alia confessed that she wants Raha to explore the world of sports. Why? Here’s the reason behind it. Alia Bhatt dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022.

Alia gets candid about Raha In a recent interview with Femina, Alia opened up about her daughter Raha and the kind of career path she imagines for her.

When asked about the women who have helped her evolve, Alia said, “I think, starting with my family… My mother – the strongest, most impactful influence growing up, watching her navigate through raising me and my sister, and still keeping the fire of wanting to be an actor alive in herself, whether she did it through theatre or through television. Then my sister – the way she’s been so outspoken about her journey with mental health and depression. And, then, even the people that I deal with on my team, which is made up of a bunch of wonderful women. They all add so many different layers of support, opinion, perspective, and just energy to my life.”

“I love when everything feels like a team effort. I think, if I were an athlete, I would definitely play a team sport! It’s something I think about sometimes. Even for my daughter. I wish for her to actually be an athlete… She’s so competitive and she’s so athletic. She’s only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet. I find there is true pleasure in team effort," she added.

Speaking about how motherhood has reshaped her equation with work, Alia asserted that ambition has nothing to do with motherhood. She added that while becoming a parent does shift certain priorities, it also brings a stronger focus on quality over quantity, both in life and career, stressing that that’s what happened with her.

Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Their love story blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra, which was in production for seven years. Raha, their first child, was born in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

There has been a lot of confusion and speculation about the release date of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Love & War. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, was officially announced in January 2024 and was originally slated for a 2025 release. Love & War will now release in theatres on January 21, 2027, arriving a few days ahead of the Republic Day window.

She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026.