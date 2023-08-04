Alia Bhatt reveals how Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marriage scene had similarity to her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt spoke about the shooting of the wedding sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) and the similarities between her real and reel marriages. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. At the success party of the film recently, director Karan Johar also opened up about the shooting experience. A video of the Kudmayi song, which brings out the grandeur of Rocky and Rani’s wedding was also released by the film's team. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt reveals Shah Rukh Khan gave her and Suhana Khan tuitions on how to lip sync before Tum Kya Mile) Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (L); during her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Similarities between RARKPK scene, Alia's wedding

During the shooting of the wedding sequence in the film, Ranveer Singh went on his knees. In a similar way at the time of varmaala (garland ceremony), Ranbir was lifted up and Alia was looking around so that someone picks her up. When Ranbir noticed this, he went down on his knees and bowed his head so that she could put the garland around his neck.

Alia on Kudmayi song

As quoted by news agency ANI, Alia shared, "Kudmayi song was shot just four days after my marriage. But both were different as my home wedding was very simple, I was wearing a light sari and everything was so simple. I was roaming around very freely. However, in the reel wedding, I was wearing a heavy lehenga along with a heavy dupatta so I am very grateful that my real wedding was so simple as I cannot do those things twice.”

Alia on her wedding with Ranbir

She added, “When Rocky and Rani were taking phere, someone said, ‘Ladka aage jaata hai (The man walks ahead)’, and I was like, ‘Nahi ladki aage jaati hai, mai abhi abhi karke aayi hu (No, the woman walks ahead, I have just done it). This was really an unforgettable moment. In the scene where Ranveer goes down and bows his head so that I can put the varmaala, that actually happened in my real marriage. When Ranbir was lifted up during the varmaala ceremony, I was looking around as no one was picking me up and then Ranbir went down his head and bowed his head so that I can put the varmaala on him. So, everything happens very close to each other.”

Karan on Alia's reel and real wedding

Karan Johar said that Alia got married twice in a week. He revealed that her wedding sequence with Ranveer Singh in the movie was filmed just after four days of Alia and Ranbir’s marriage. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

