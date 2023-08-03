Alia Bhatt reveals Shah Rukh Khan gave her and Suhana Khan tuitions on how to lip sync before Tum Kya Mile

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about visiting Shah Rukh Khan to prep for the song Tum Kya Mile from her latest outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Speaking at a post-release press conference for the Karan Johar directorial, Alia said that Shah Rukh invited her to join Suhana Khan as he taught them how to lip-sync. (Also read: Alia Bhatt visited Shah Rukh Khan for a day to prep for Tum Kya Mile, reveals Vaibhavi Merchant) Alia Bhatt talks about her prep for Tum Kya Mile.

Alia Bhatt on calling Shah Rukh Khan for tips

Claiming that her original plan was to never talk about it, and keep it a secret, Alia Bhatt told media, "This was my little secret. I was really nervous. I was resuming work after a couple of months. For the first time, I was doing a proper after Ishq Wala Love. I realised that I could do better. So, I told Karan. He told me that I should speak with Shah Rukh and that he'll share some tips. I called him and talked on the phone. I wanted to understand from him because nobody lip-syncs like him. He told me, 'Tu ghar aa ja (You just come home). Suhana also wants to learn. Toh tum dono ka saath mein tuition karenge! Toh tu gaana leke aa ja (I will give you both tuitions together, you just bring the song)'."

Shah Rukh Khan's tuitions

Alia recalled that she was there for two or three hours and practicing alongside Suhana and even Shah Rukh had learned the song by the end of their training session. “I was there for 2-3 hours. Suhana (Khan) and I - we both were singing the song. There's a whole lip sync portion that Shreya has sung beautifully. The way he broke it down...he even downloaded some apps. He said 'Yeh baar baar karo (So this again and again)'. He learned the song by the end of it. It shows how large-hearted and generous that man is. He's so wonderful and ever willing to help! That experience will be irreplaceable in my life,” added Alia.

Earlier, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant had told Hindustan Times that Alia spent a day with Shah Rukh to prep for Tum Kya Mile. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received mixed reviews and has already crossed ₹60 crore at the domestic box office.

