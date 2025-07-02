All Indian Cine Workers Association writes to PM Modi, urges ban on digital presence of Pakistani artists

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising strong objections to the reappearance of social media accounts of Pakistani actors in India. A day ago, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's Instagram account was visible in India after it was banned in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. (Also read: Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane’s Instagram account visible in India after a two-month ban) Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's Instagram account is again visible in India. Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir's accounts remain blocked.

AICWA's statement

The statement read, “It is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable that social media accounts of Pakistani artists like Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, and several Pakistan-based channels are once again visible in India. This is not merely a digital appearance — it is a direct insult to the sacrifice of our martyred soldiers and an emotional assault on every Indian who lost a loved one in terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan.”

The letter also read, “Let the nation not forget — Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist nation. From 26/11 Mumbai attacks to Pulwama, Uri, and Pahalgam, Pakistan has consistently waged war on India through terrorism. Thousands of our brave soldiers have laid down their lives on the borders protecting this land, and hundreds of innocent civilians have been victims of Pakistan-sponsored terror.”

‘Enforce digital blackout of all Pakistani social media accounts’

The suggestions in the letter included, "We urge the Honourable Prime Minister and the Government of India to:

Enforce an immediate nationwide digital blackout of all Pakistani social media accounts and media channels.

2. Ban all future collaborations or promotions involving Pakistani citizens in Indian media, OTT platforms, and advertising.

3. Declare a permanent cultural disconnect from Pakistan, as a mark of respect to the Indian Armed Forces and the families of our martyrs."

A few weeks ago, the AICWA had called for the immediate suspension of Diljit Dosanjh’s social media accounts in India and the removal of all his songs and films from platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, and various OTT services. The backlash arrived over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his film Sardaar Ji 3.