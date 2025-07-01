Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane’s Instagram account visible in India after a two-month ban

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's Instagram account has become accessible again for users in India, months after it was banned amid rising tensions between the two countries. On Tuesday, several Instagram users reported being able to view her profile, which had previously been restricted following the April terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane's Instagram account has become accessible again for users in India.(Instagram/mawrellous)

Mowra Hocane Insta account visible in India

In the wake of the attack, the Indian government imposed a complete ban on Pakistani artists across media platforms, which included blocking their social media handles within the country. While Mawra's account has now resurfaced, Instagram profiles of other Pakistani celebrities like Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan, and Hania Aamir remain inaccessible in India.

Mawra Hocane's account is visible in India.

Mawra had drawn backlash d when she criticised India's Operation Sindoor in a social media post, calling it “cowardly.” The remark intensified public outrage and led to industry-level distancing from the actor.

Mawra shares Sanam Teri Kasam reel

Interestingly, just hours before her account became visible again, Mawra had shared a fan-made reel on her Instagram story, showcasing her looks from the 2016 Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, the project that had initially catapulted her to fame in India.

A screengrab of Mawra's Instagram stories.

Mawra removed from Sanam Teri Kasam sequel

Mawra has since been dropped from the upcoming sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam. Co-star Harshvardhan Rane publicly stated that he would not return for the sequel if the original cast remained unchanged. “While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated,” Harshvardhan wrote on his Instagram.

Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru later confirmed her removal from the franchise, saying, “Mawra definitely nahi hai (Mawra is definitely not a part of it).”