Twinkle Khanna reacts to Mawra Hocane’s removal from Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam poster amid Ind-Pak conflict

The month of May this year has been quite stressful. It all started in the first week when India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack with Operation Sindoor. The growing conflict between India and Pakistan shook the entertainment industry, with Pakistani and Indian artists engaging in social media wars. One such war was between Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane and his Pakistani co-star Mawra Hocane, who worked together in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). A few days later, Mawra was removed from the poster of the film on music apps. Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has now reacted to the same. Twinkle Khanna on the removal of Pak artists from Indian movie posters

While Mawra Hocane was digitally removed from the poster of Sanam Teri Kasam, her fellow Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was removed from the poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 film Raees. This action was taken after their remarks against India’s Operation Sindoor online. Talking about the removal of Pak actors in her column for TOI, Twinkle Khanna shared, “After the recent re-release of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, I have been listening to the songs on repeat. While browsing Spotify, I realised actor Mawra Hocane had been edited out from the album cover. Further digging reveals that other Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have been similarly erased from their online posters.”

Twinkle went on to share, “Not wanting to be left behind in doing my duty as a good citizen, I propose that we get all of Abida Parveen and Farida Khanum’s songs redubbed by our very own Dhinchak Pooja. That will really teach the Pakistanis a lesson.”

Earlier this month, Harshvardhan Rane lashed out at Mawra Hocane and refused to be a part of their film’s sequel Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if she was in it after the Pakistani actor criticised Operation Sindoor on social media, calling it ‘cowardly’. Filmmakers have now clarified that Mawra will not be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2. For the uninitiated, Mawra's character had died in the original film.

