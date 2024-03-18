All the times Ratna Pathak Shah spoke for other female actors in the industry: From Deepti Naval to Deepika Padukone

Ratna Pathak Shah has always been candid and open in her views of the Hindi film industry, be it talking about the lack of better roles for female actors or the issue of ageism. Here are a few times when Ratna spoke about female actors in the industry and called for better roles for them. (Also read: Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal reveals Ratna Pathak Shah hesitated at first, is now a trained biker: Meri haddiya tudwayega) Ratna Pathak Shah is celebrating her 67th birthday today.

On Deepika Padukone

In an interview with Rediff in 2014, Ratna talked about the lack of challenging parts for female actors in the industry and said, “They can barely write a good part for Deepika Padukone, so how are they going to write a good part for me? Poor girl, she has been around for several years now and she just got one decent part, something that is really going to stand the test of time. India is getting educated and it is changing in a big way. When this bunch of kids grow up and they look back at the kind of films that were made, they will find it ridiculous.”

On Waheeda Rehman

In an interview with Film Companion last year, Ratna spoke about Waheeda Rehman after she was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She said, "I'm sorry that a Waheeda Rehman in our country doesn't get the parts that she deserves. What a fabulous woman, and what a fabulous actress she is! All they want to do is give her a little award and stick her in one corner. Really? Give her a good role, for Christ's sake. Keep the award.”

On Deepti Naval

Ratna also shared how wonderful actors like Deepti Naval were never given their due in the parallel cinema space. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan last year, she said, "Aap us zamane ke filmein dekhe, Deepti Naval jaise wonderful actress ko kitne role mile us tarah ki filmon mein? Wahi chaar the na bande - Naseer, Om, Shabana, Smita! (Take a look at the films from that era, how many films could a wonderful actress like Deepti Naval do? There were only four figures, Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah), Om (Puri), Shabana (Azmi), Smita (Patil)!)."

Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in the film Dhak Dhak. She has acted in several noteworthy films in her decades-long career, including Mirch Masala, Mandi, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Khoobsurat, Lipstick under my Burkha, and Kapoor & Sons.

