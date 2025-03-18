All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film at 2025 Asian Film Awards, Shahana Goswami wins Best Actress for Santosh

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, Santosh star Shahana Goswami and its director Sandhya Suri won top honours at the Asian Film Awards 2025. The 18th edition of the awards took place on Sunday at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong. (Also read: Payal Kapadia reacts as All We Imagine As Light named best 2024 film by Sight and Sound magazine: 'Astounded, grateful') A still from Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As light, which won big at the Asian Film Awards.

All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film

The Asian Film Awards shared the winners list on its official website. All We Imagine… went on to win the Best Film award. It was in the competition alongside Black Dog (China), Exhuma (South Korea), Teki Cometh (Japan) and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (Hong Kong).

Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix Award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for All We Imagine…, said being honoured for her film in a "wonderful place for cinema" like Hong Kong was a special feeling.

"We have such amazing work coming out of Asia and we are so proud to be part of that community. And, especially here, because the community is celebrated and I think that it is really important for us to look at all the cinema from Asia and to be part of that... It was already special to be nominated. It's so great to win this award," the filmmaker told reporters in a backstage interview.

All We Imagine…, an official India-French co-production, charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The widely-feted Malayalam-Hindi movie follows two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

Santosh wins big too

Goswami was named the Best Actress for her role in Santosh, which also won Suri the trophy of Best New Director. Working on Santosh was a pleasant journey, said the actor.

"The challenging part was to believe that I could play the part, because I was very nervous about playing the character and feeling like I was acting. And I didn't want it to seem like I was acting, I wanted it to feel real...

"You always have this imposter syndrome. Things like this (trophy) help when you realise that 'Oh maybe you didn't do such a bad job'. So now I have a little bit more confidence in myself," Goswami added.

Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) as she inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder. It is a joint production of India, United Kingdom, France, Germany.

Other nominees in the Best Actress category were: Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine…), Sylvia Chang (Daughter’s Daughter), Kawai Yuumi (Desert of Namibia), and Kim Go-eun (Exhuma).

Suri, a British-Indian filmmaker, bested Yamanaka Yoko (Desert of Namibia), Sora Neo (Happyend), Dong Zijian (My Friend An Delie), and Truong Minh Quý (Viêt and Nam) in the Best New Director category.