Ameesha Patel shares decade old pic with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party, fans call them 'OGs'

Actor Ameesha Patel has been religiously sharing unseen throwback photos on social media. On Sunday, she posted another, featuring Shahid Kapoor at film producer Kuunal Goomer’s house. They were also joined by Kuunal’s wife who is Ameesha’s close friend. Also read: Sanjay Dutt once threw a private birthday bash for Ameesha Patel

In the picture, a younger-looking Shahid Kapoor is seen in a blue t-shirt. He posed with Ameesha and her friend who were twinning in black outfits. Sharing the post, the Gadar actor wrote in the caption, “Throwback weekends.. when @shahidkapoor came over to @kuunalgoomerhouse for dinner .. cute pik with me and @shammli (@kuunalgoomerwife n my best friend) . fun evening full of jokes and laughter.”

Ameesha Patel's Instagram post.

After she shared the post, fans took to the comment section and praised the actors. One of them wrote, “Your throwbacks are OG.. Decades old.” “Good old times,” added another one.

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later, she starred in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and delivered back-to-back two blockbuster films. However, her later films couldn’t recreate the same success.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Bhaiaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi. Ameesha will be next seen in Gadar 2, which marks her reunion with Sunny Deol. It is also her official comeback film.

Talking about her experience on the sets of Gadar 2, Ameesha told Bombay Times in January, “It’s a very homely environment. I enjoy being bossy on the set (laughs). I can throw any tantrums I want to. I am just laughing and joking even in the harshest conditions at work. That’s the magic on set when you team up with people you get along so well with.” She also admitted about taking pointers from co-star Sunny and added, “As my co-star I would ask Sunny how I should go about performing a scene. We all have so much respect for each other.”

