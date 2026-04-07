Ameesha Patel tells Zakir Khan to stop spreading negativity: ‘Film industry has valued and respected Dhurandhar’
At the Screen Awards, host Zakir Khan took a dig at Bollywood saying that the industry is scared after the massive success of Dhurandhar.
Zakir Khan recently co-hosted the Screen Awards, where he took aim at the Hindi film industry. The stand-up comedian said that Bollywood is shaken and scared after the massive success of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar. This clip went viral on social media, and now actor Ameesha Patel has responded.
What Ameesha Patel said about Zakir Khan
Taking to her X account, Ameesha said, “Dude, stop spreading NEGATIVITY! film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, Salman, Sunny, Hrithik, Ajay etc have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. Chill. Gadar bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge (They have shown their power for several years and will do so in the future as well).”
It all began when, during the awards show, Zakir said: "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal de, kitne hi story daalde, kitne hi interview mein aap bolde my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai (You may drop congratulatory messages and stories and say in interviews that it's your favourite film but the truth is everyone got jealous of Dhurandhar)."
He added, "Bomb film mein foote lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (There were bomb blasts in Lyari in the film, but there was smoke between Bandra and Juhu)."
Director Siddharth Anand, who has made films like Pathan and Fighter, also wrote on this statement and said on his X account, “Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution.”
Dhurandhar 2 scripted history a few days ago by becoming the first Bollywood to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in India. The spy thriller is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
After release, Ameesha had praised the film and said, “Eye opener. Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades (applause emoticons) industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project, casted actors and not Instagrammars who trend at parties. Stop making projects and start making films.” Several other celebrities and stars have showed love to the film after release, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The first film revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the young man's journey to becoming a covert operative.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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