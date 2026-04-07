Ameesha Patel tells Zakir Khan to stop spreading negativity: ‘Film industry has valued and respected Dhurandhar’

Taking to her X account, Ameesha said, “Dude, stop spreading NEGATIVITY! film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, Salman, Sunny, Hrithik, Ajay etc have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. Chill. Gadar bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge (They have shown their power for several years and will do so in the future as well).”

Zakir Khan recently co-hosted the Screen Awards, where he took aim at the Hindi film industry. The stand-up comedian said that Bollywood is shaken and scared after the massive success of Dhurandhar , starring Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar . This clip went viral on social media, and now actor Ameesha Patel has responded.

It all began when, during the awards show, Zakir said: "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal de, kitne hi story daalde, kitne hi interview mein aap bolde my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai (You may drop congratulatory messages and stories and say in interviews that it's your favourite film but the truth is everyone got jealous of Dhurandhar)."

He added, "Bomb film mein foote lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (There were bomb blasts in Lyari in the film, but there was smoke between Bandra and Juhu)."

Director Siddharth Anand, who has made films like Pathan and Fighter, also wrote on this statement and said on his X account, “Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution.”